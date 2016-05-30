May 30 Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab

* Says Productos Familia S.A., Colombia, of which SCA owns 50 percent of shares, found guilty in an anti-trust inquiry, will be fined approximately SEK 170 million

* As earlier communicated, SCA made a provision of approximately SEK 100m related to the Colombian competition authority's ongoing review of Familia. The amount was reported as an item affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2016

* Will make an additional provision of approximately SEK 70m related to the tissue category. The amount will be reported as an item affecting comparability in the second quarter of 2016

* Says the inquiry, which targeted Familia and four other companies in the market, pertains to activities that took place up until 2013

* Says investigation in Colombia regarding the baby diapers category is still ongoing and no provision has been made for this.