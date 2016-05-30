BRIEF-Welltower calls series J preferred stock for redemption
* Welltower inc. Calls series j preferred stock for redemption
May 30 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* To propose a private issue of 457,143 shares to compensate for credits
* To issue shares to Inveready Innvierte Biotech II at share premium of 3.45 euros ($3.83) per share and nominal value of 0.05 euro
Source text: bit.ly/1sGzTk4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Welltower inc. Calls series j preferred stock for redemption
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results