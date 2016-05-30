May 30 Imbalie Beauty Ltd :

* Sees fy basic and headline loss per share between 0.20-0.35 cents

* Sees an improvement of between 48 pct and 71 pct in headline loss per share (2015 headline loss of 0.68 centsper share)

* Sees improvement of between 50% and 71% in basic loss per share (2015 basic loss of 0.69 centsper share)