BRIEF-John Devaney reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Altisource Residential
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
May 30 Columbus Energy SA :
* Plans to sell and assembly in next 5 years more than 50,000 installations of total power of over 200,000 kWp
* Estimates capital needs in next 5 years at 700 million zlotys ($177.35 million), to get funds from revenues, sell of stakes in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), receivables securitization
* Aims to move trading of its shares to main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange, to file prospectus by end of Q3 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 46 million zlotys and net profit of 6 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2020 revenue of 721 million zlotys and net profit of 82 million zlotys if sells shares in SPV or securitization of receivables
* Plans to gain 20 public orders worth about 25 million zlotys until end of 2017 and orders worth 85 million zlotys until 2020
* As of 2018 plans to recommend FY dividends at level of 50 percent of net profit
* Sees FY 2020 revenue of 445 million zlotys and net profit of 47 million zlotys in case of getting strategic investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9471 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.