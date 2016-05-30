UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Briju SA :
* Sold 65.5 kilos of gold for 10.3 million zlotys ($2.6 million) to Allgemeine Gold Und Silberscheidenanstalt on May 11
* Total value of contracts with the client from April 27, 2016 to May 30, 2016 is at 61.9 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9433 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources