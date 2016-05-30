May 30 Briju SA :

* Sold 65.5 kilos of gold for 10.3 million zlotys ($2.6 million) to Allgemeine Gold Und Silberscheidenanstalt on May 11

* Total value of contracts with the client from April 27, 2016 to May 30, 2016 is at 61.9 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9433 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)