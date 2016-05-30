May 30 Alliance Trust Plc

* Confirms RIT Capital Partners has approached Alliance Trust with an informal proposal for a merger of the two companies

* No detailed terms have been provided by RIT with regard to the proposal

* Recently appointed Canaccord Genuity to advise co on continuing process of development, to include strategic review of group

* Expects that the strategic review outcome may not be determined for some months

* Will incorporate any formal merger proposal received from RIT into its strategic review