BRIEF-Intesa denies it is examining share swap offer for Generali
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 30 Alliance Trust Plc
* Confirms RIT Capital Partners has approached Alliance Trust with an informal proposal for a merger of the two companies
* No detailed terms have been provided by RIT with regard to the proposal
* Recently appointed Canaccord Genuity to advise co on continuing process of development, to include strategic review of group
* Expects that the strategic review outcome may not be determined for some months
* Will incorporate any formal merger proposal received from RIT into its strategic review Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.