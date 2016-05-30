BRIEF-Intesa denies it is examining share swap offer for Generali
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 30 Df Deutsche Forfait Ag :
* Group posted a consolidated result of -27 million euros ($-30.06 million) for 2015 financial year (previous year: -15.5 million euros)
* Group's FY gross result before financial results amounted to approx. -14.3 million euros (previous year: 0.6 million euros)
* Group's business volume increased by 68 pct to 50.9 million euros in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/22uetmX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.