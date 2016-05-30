May 30 Banknordik P/F :

* Initiates share buy-back programme

* Buy-back programme runs from May 30, 2016 to Dec. 30, 2016 and covers a maximum of up to 33 million Danish crowns ($4.94 million) in market value

* Maximum amount that BankNordik may pay for shares purchased under share buy-back programme is 33 million crowns

* Total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25 pct of average daily trading volume over preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6738 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)