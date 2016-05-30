UPDATE 3-Samsung Elec may build U.S. plant for home appliances -source
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
May 30 Intertain Group Ltd :
* Postponing to allow special committee of board of directors to complete its strategic review
* Postponing its annual general meeting, originally scheduled for June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
* Steel Dynamics Inc - awarded contract for an expansion at its Roanoke bar division, located in Roanoke, Virginia to SMS Group
LONDON, Feb 2 Two former HBOS bankers and four business partners were sentenced to between three-and-a-half and 15 years in jail by a British judge on Thursday for orchestrating a $307 million fraud that siphoned off money from struggling businesses.