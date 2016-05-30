May 30 Bigben Interactive SA :

* FY revenue 202.2 million euros ($225.07 million) versus 184.9 million euros year ago

* FY current operating income 7.3 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* FY profit of 3.9 million euros versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago

* Sees a turnover between 200 and 210 million euros and an current operating income higher than 5 pct for 2016/2017

* Sees acceleration of growth of revenue and current operating income over 7 pct for 2017/18