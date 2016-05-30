May 30 (Reuters) -

* Panasonic Will Withdraw From Manufacturing LCD Panels For Televisions - Nikkei

* Panasonic Plans To End Production Of LCD Parts At Its Himeji Plant In Hyogo Prefecture By The End Of September- Nikkei

* Panasonic's Himeji Plant Employs Roughly 1,000, Including Contract Workers- Nikkei

* Hundreds Of Workers Will Be Reassigned To Car Battery Production Facilities, Elsewhere, A Plan Panasonic Will Soon Start Discussing With Labor- Nikkei

* Panasonic's Himeji Facility Will Remain Open, Producing Parts For Medical Devices, Car Monitors And Other Non-Tv Components - Nikkei

* Panasonic Is Looking To Shrink Total Output Volume By Roughly 75% At The Himeji Plant - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1U84uNR) Further company coverage: