* Japan's Fisheries Agency will set up a national system in July to oversee fixed-net fishing of the threatened Pacific Bluefin Tuna -Nikkei

* Japan's Fisheries agency will ask each prefecture to participate, with 17 in northern and northwestern Japan having already agreed to sign on - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Ue9jFg)