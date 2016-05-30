UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 (Reuters) -
* Japan's Fisheries Agency will set up a national system in July to oversee fixed-net fishing of the threatened Pacific Bluefin Tuna -Nikkei
* Japan's Fisheries agency will ask each prefecture to participate, with 17 in northern and northwestern Japan having already agreed to sign on - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Ue9jFg)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources