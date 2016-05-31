May 31 Dottikon ES Holding AG :

* Board of directors proposes that no dividend be paid

* FY 2015/16 operating income of 16.6 million Swiss francs ($16.73 million)

* FY 2015/16 net income of 14.3 million Swiss francs - ten times higher than a year earlier, net income margin of 11.8 percent

* At 31.8 million Swiss francs, the FY EBITDA was clearly higher than in the previous year

* Anticipates a further increase in net sales and net income in the business year 2016/17 compared to the previous year