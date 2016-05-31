BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Santhera files marketing authorization application in the European Union for Raxone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy
* New indication was submitted as type II variation of company's existing marketing authorization for raxone granted last year. Raxone has orphan drug designation for DMD in EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock