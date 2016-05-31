BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Says maintains its focus on HIV immunotherapy and overall strategy to further advance VACC-4x in clinical development in combination with other medicines
* Deploys so called Shock and Kill approach for achieving a functional cure for HIV infection
* Says will continue investigating combination of Vacc-4x with latency reversing agent (romidepsin, supplied by Celgene Corporation; marketed as Istodax) to first educate immune system to recognize and kill infected cells
* It is expected that a third agent will be needed for purpose of further improving immune response
* Enrollment of first patient in BIOSKILL is planned for Q1 2017
* Is currently planning BIOSKILL, multicenter placebo-controlled proof of concept Phase II clinical trial
* Is currently planning exploratory Phase I/II trial to evaluate immune regulating agent administered in triple agent regimen with VACC-4x and romidepsin (BIONAB)
* Capital need is now estimated by board to about 230 million - 270 million Norwegian crowns
* Previously, estimated capital need until Q1 2019 to 375 million - 425 million crowns
* Long-Term funding initially will be covered by an equity offering to fund company through following 6-12 months
* Will seek to reduce costs for running company by relocating to other facilities in Norway, Denmark, and U.S.
* Will investigate possibilities of securing remainder of long-term capital need through equity, non-dilutive means, or a combination thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock