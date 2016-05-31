May 31 Tecnotree Oyj :

* It has been selected by mobile network operator EMTEL Mauritius (part of Airtel group), to expand its call completion and MDX platform

* Will help EMTEL to enhance its digital strategy by suppling a Content Management and Service Delivery platform and Call Completion solution that enables hardware and network modernization

Source text for Eikon:

