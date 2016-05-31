BRIEF-Nordnet to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
May 31 Eurazeo :
* Eurazeo and Crédit Agricole Assurances have concluded an agreement under which Crédit Agricole Assurances will acquire (via its subsidiary Predica) 11.4 million Elis shares from Eurazeo, for a total amount of 192 million euro ($213.6 million)
* Sale generates proceeds for Eurazeo of around 160 million euro
* Eurazeo will respectively hold 0.8 pct and 1.1 pct of the company's capital and voting rights directly, i.e. A combined holding of 16.9 pct of the capital and 23.1 pct of the voting rights
* In economic terms, Eurazeo will hold, directly and via LH27, 14.2 pct of the capital, compared with 22.6 pct prior to the transaction Source text: bit.ly/24hvNea Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage: