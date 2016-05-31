May 31 Humana AB :

* Expands in Norway and acquires KOA Gruppen (Kvæfjord Opplevelse og Avlastning AS)

* Purchase price to be 190 million Swedish crowns ($22.8 million)

* Purchase is financed through cash and existing credit facilities

* Acqusition to have positive effect on revenue and result per share in 2016

