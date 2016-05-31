BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Humana AB :
* Expands in Norway and acquires KOA Gruppen (Kvæfjord Opplevelse og Avlastning AS)
* Purchase price to be 190 million Swedish crowns ($22.8 million)
* Purchase is financed through cash and existing credit facilities
* Acqusition to have positive effect on revenue and result per share in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3289 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: