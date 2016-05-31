BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Brain Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
* Brain continues to demonstrate a solid business performance in the first half year 2015/16
* Slight increase of total operating performance to 13.0 mln euros
* Group operating result (EBIT) declined from -2.1 mln euros to -5.3 mln euros over previous year
* Expect to reach EBIT break-even as planned in course of fiscal year 2017/18Further company coverage:
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: