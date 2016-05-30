BRIEF-John Devaney reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Altisource Residential
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
May 30 (Reuters) -
* Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics says has acquired the assets of Mipnet Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transaction valued at approximately $815 million, expected to be immediately accretive to non-gaap eps
* Yatra online inc says q3 revenue up 7.9 percent yoy to inr 2,395 million