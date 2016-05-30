BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Abivax SA :
* Ongoing clinical development of ABX464: Abivax launches ABX464-004 study
* ABX464 is an orally available small molecule therapeutic candidate that is currently in mid-stage clinical testing in HIV-patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program