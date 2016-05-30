BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
* Asahi Kasei plans to pursue large mergers and acquisitions valued in excess of 100 billion yen apiece during three years through fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
* Medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and auto-related businesses are among the likely areas for seeking M&A opportunities- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/20QtI8j)
BOGOTA, Feb 2 Avianca Holdings SA controlling shareholder German Efromovich could give up a minority stake in the Colombian carrier to United Continental Holdings Inc, he said in an interview published on Thursday.
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece