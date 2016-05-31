BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 Pixium Vision SA :
* Pixium Vision receives clinical trial approval from UK regulatory authority for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic vision system
* Subject to CE mark approval timing, commercialisation is expected to start in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock