May 31 Aryzta AG :

* We expect to report underlying fully diluted EPS broadly in-line with consensus and to generate free cash in excess of 200 million euros ($222.64 million) in FY 2016

* Continued progress in underlying revenue recovery, +0.9 pct in Q3

* Total revenue declined by (2.4) pct in the quarter Q3 to 949.8 million euros

* Earnings and cash generation guidance reiterated