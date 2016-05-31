May 31 Delta Lloyd NV :

* Launches the sale of its shareholding in Van Lanschot

* Offer and subscription period commences on May 31st and is expected to end for retail investors at 5:30pm CET on 7 June 2016

* Sale of up to 11.3 million Offer DRS by delta lloyd representing 27.4 pct of Van Lanschot's share capital

* Offer price is expected to be in range of 15.00 euro to 18.00 euro per Offer DR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)