BRIEF-Nordnet to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
May 31 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Launches the sale of its shareholding in Van Lanschot
* Offer and subscription period commences on May 31st and is expected to end for retail investors at 5:30pm CET on 7 June 2016
* Sale of up to 11.3 million Offer DRS by delta lloyd representing 27.4 pct of Van Lanschot's share capital
* Offer price is expected to be in range of 15.00 euro to 18.00 euro per Offer DR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage: