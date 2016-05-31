May 31 DBV Technologies SA :

* DBV Technologies and Nestlé Health Science form collaboration to develop and commercialize a novel diagnostic test for pediatric milk allergy

* DBV is eligible to receive up to 100 million euros ($111.33 million) in potential development, registration and commercial milestones