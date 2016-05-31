BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 DBV Technologies SA :
* DBV Technologies and Nestlé Health Science form collaboration to develop and commercialize a novel diagnostic test for pediatric milk allergy
* DBV is eligible to receive up to 100 million euros ($111.33 million) in potential development, registration and commercial milestones
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock