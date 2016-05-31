BRIEF-Nordnet to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
May 31 EQS Group AG :
* Q1 revenues totalled 4.617 million euros ($5.14 million), an increase of 10 pct over same period previous year
* Q1 group EBIT before scheduled amortisation on acquired customer bases and before costs of acquisition (non-IFRS) declined by 66 pct to 0.163 million euros
* Unchanged outlook for 2016 financial year
* Q1 adjusted group earnings were -0.071 million euros with adjusted earnings per share at -0.06 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage: