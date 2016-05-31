May 31 IG Group Holdings Plc :

* IG performed well during what was a relatively quiet Q4 of year in financial markets

* As outlined in Q3 trading update, this continued robust performance has resulted in higher variable operating costs in last part of year

* Company now expects full year earnings to be slightly ahead of expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)