BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* H1 sales increase of 7 percent to 17.515 million euros ($19.50 million) (previous year: 16.349 million euros)
* H1 EBIT of 370,000 euros versus 878,000 euros year ago
* Sees for current fiscal year of a 10 pct growth in turnover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: