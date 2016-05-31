May 31 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* H1 sales increase of 7 percent to 17.515 million euros ($19.50 million) (previous year: 16.349 million euros)

* H1 EBIT of 370,000 euros versus 878,000 euros year ago

* Sees for current fiscal year of a 10 pct growth in turnover