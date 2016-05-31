May 31 (Reuters) -

* Vertellus Specialties Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in district of Delaware - court filing

* Vertellus Specialties lists assets in $100 to $500 mln range, liabilities in $500 mln to $1 bln range - court filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/25w5F1x (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)