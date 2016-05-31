BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 31 Cairn Capital:
* Co, Canada Pension Plan Investment board to purchase a eur180 million bond secured on properties owned by globalworth real estate
* Co, through european commercial mortgage fund CPPIB through unit CPPIB credit investments announced agreement with globalworth
* Cairn capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board enter into agreement with Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.
* CPPIB credit will acquire eur150 million of bond, with funds managed by cairn capital purchasing remaining eur30 million
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.