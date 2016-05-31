BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Q1 net revenues were SEK 0 (0) and other operating income was SEK 46,000 (49,000)
* Q1 loss before tax was SEK 10,916,000 (14,271,000) For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: