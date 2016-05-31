BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Hansa Medical AB :
* Initial results from ongoing Swedish Phase II study with IdeS in sensitized kidney transplant patients show IdeS treatment reduced level of HLA antibodies and eliminated complement (C1q) binding antibodies
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately