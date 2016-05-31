REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Solar Aluminium Technology Services files for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. District Of Delaware - court filing Source text : [1.usa.gov/1Z9GAWl]
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.