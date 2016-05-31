BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
May 31 Eniro AB
* Says postpones presentation of interim report for the second quarter 2016
* Says Q2 will be pushed back from July 15 until August 24
* Says Eniro has a new board of directors. A given part of a new board's tasks is to analyze the company's businesses and capital structure. As part of this work the board needs to carry out an in-depth analysis of the company's businesses
* Says the board needs more time for this analysis and has therefore decided to push back the publication of the interim report for the second quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
PARIS, Feb 2 A video showing a reporter being grabbed by security men and hustled away after asking a question of National Front leader Marine Le Pen circulated on the Internet on Thursday amid confusion over the circumstances of the incident.
ANKARA, Feb 2 Iran said on Thursday the U.S. National Security Advisor's (NSA) comments on the recent ballistic missile test were "repetitive, baseless and provocative", state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.