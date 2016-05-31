May 31 MSC Group AB :

* Reaches 100 percent ownership in Frontwalker AB

* Has been owner of about 60 percent in Frontwalker since November 2015 and now acquires remaining 40 percent

* Purchase price is paid by promissory note to sellers, Arpeggio AB and Itnode Invest AB

* Pays about 4.9 million Swedish crowns ($588,002.35) for 40 pct in Frontwalker

* Says acquisition is expected to contribute positively to group's performance already this year