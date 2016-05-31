Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 31 MSC Group AB :
* Reaches 100 percent ownership in Frontwalker AB
* Has been owner of about 60 percent in Frontwalker since November 2015 and now acquires remaining 40 percent
* Purchase price is paid by promissory note to sellers, Arpeggio AB and Itnode Invest AB
* Pays about 4.9 million Swedish crowns ($588,002.35) for 40 pct in Frontwalker
* Says acquisition is expected to contribute positively to group's performance already this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3333 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)