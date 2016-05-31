May 31 German High Street Properties A/S :

* Q1 revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.56 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 264,000 euros versus 276,000 euros year ago

* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments of about 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)