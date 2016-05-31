BRIEF-Schwab reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
May 31 German High Street Properties A/S :
* Q1 revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.56 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 264,000 euros versus 276,000 euros year ago
* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments of about 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage:
* Says Grammer has not addressed margin erosion (Adds further Hastor comments, background)