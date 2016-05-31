BRIEF-Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 31 Boehringer Ingelheim:
* Total deal value includes tiered sales royalties
* Full financial details remain undisclosed
* Co, inventiva announced new multi-year research and drug discovery licensing agreement; total deal value up to eur170 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)