May 31 Photocat A/S :

* Says has granted European roofing manufacturer exclusive rights to its latest slate treatment technology

* This could result in turnover increase for Photocat of between 2 million to 15 million Danish crowns ($299,437.06 - $2.25 million) per year Source text for Eikon:

