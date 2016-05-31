BRIEF-Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 31 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Royal Philips has received 750 million euros ($836.10 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of 37.5 million existing ordinary shares in Philips Lighting
* Has granted the underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to approximately 5.625 million additional shares in Philips Lighting (up to 15 pct of the offered shares) at the offer price of 20.00 euro
* Aims to sell all of its remaining shares over the next several years as Royal Philips will focus on its HealthTech businesses Source text: philips.to/1P0b9rO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)