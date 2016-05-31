May 31 First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* Completed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks

* New facility replaces existing $3 billion facility

* New $1.82 billion facility comprises $907.5 million term loan facility, and $907.5 million revolving credit facility

* Under new facility, current net debt to ebitda covenant ratio of 5.5x will now be maintained until q3 2017

* Facility will leave company with approximately same liquidity within next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: