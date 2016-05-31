US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed uncertainty weighs on bank stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
May 31 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
* Completed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks
* New facility replaces existing $3 billion facility
* New $1.82 billion facility comprises $907.5 million term loan facility, and $907.5 million revolving credit facility
* Under new facility, current net debt to ebitda covenant ratio of 5.5x will now be maintained until q3 2017
* Facility will leave company with approximately same liquidity within next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Latin American currencies strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on inflationary pressures. The U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid, inflation had increased and