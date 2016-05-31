May 31 Gazprombank :

* Recommends 2015 dividend of 60.0 roubles per share for A type preferred shares and of 549.92 per share for B type preferred shares

* Recommends no 2015 dividend payment for ordinary shares

($1 = 65.8093 roubles)