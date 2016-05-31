May 31 Nattopharma ASA :

* New MenaQ7 vitamin K2 study validates inflammation benefits

* Plans to test additional biomarkers of immune and inflammatory response in this form of vitamin K2 in vitro

* Says results showed that MK-7 form of vitamin K2 is able to dose dependently inhibit TNF-a, IL-1a, and IL-1b gene expression and protein production by healthy hMDMs in vitro Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)