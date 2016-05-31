BRIEF-Nordnet to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
May 31 Insplanet publ AB :
* Appoints Tomas Jonsson new CEO of Insplanet
* Jonsson to take over CEO position from Daniel Soussan on June 22
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing