BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Increases its stake in Geadic Biotech to 100 percent from 50 percent, getting control over the company that holds endometrium cancer diagnostic test GynEC-DX
* Part of the transaction was covered by delivering 221,518 shares of the company to Inveready Capital Company SL and to a group of minority shareholders of Oryzon Diagnosis SL
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: