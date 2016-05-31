May 31 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Increases its stake in Geadic Biotech to 100 percent from 50 percent, getting control over the company that holds endometrium cancer diagnostic test GynEC-DX

* Part of the transaction was covered by delivering 221,518 shares of the company to Inveready Capital Company SL and to a group of minority shareholders of Oryzon Diagnosis SL

