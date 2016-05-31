BRIEF-Schwab reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
May 31 Digital Magics SpA :
* Launches Yoagents, platform for creation of commercial networks for sale of digital services online Source text for: bit.ly/24hwZOD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage:
* Says Grammer has not addressed margin erosion (Adds further Hastor comments, background)