BRIEF-Schwab reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
May 31 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :
* Q1 net profit 504,900 euros ($561,852.72) versus 694,420 euros year ago
* Q1 leasing revenue 942,590 euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 693,391 euros versus 813,420 euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 3.4 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WVVZf3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage:
* Says Grammer has not addressed margin erosion (Adds further Hastor comments, background)