UPDATE 3-Bank of England, ramping up growth forecast, in no mood for rate hike
* Some MPC members "a little closer" to inflation overshoot limit
May 31 S&P:
* People's Republic Of Bangladesh 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable Source text - bit.ly/1UePQnH
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Latin American currencies strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on inflationary pressures. The U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid, inflation had increased and
Feb 2 Wet Seal LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, following reports last week that the struggling teen apparel retailer had closed all its stores after it was unable to find a buyer.