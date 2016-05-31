BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
May 31 Fitch On Indian Banks
* fitch: india bank credit profiles at risk under heavy losses
* Inability to strengthen capital in time could have potential negative impact on banks ability to achieve balance-sheet stability
* Recent steps by rbi to allow part of revaluation reserves into core equity has helped counter some pressure, but is not enough Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm