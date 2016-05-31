BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 31 Westar Energy Inc
* $80 million break up fee in favor of Westar, if Great Plains shareholders don't approve deal
* Reverse break-up fee $380 million in favor of Westar from Great Plains Energy for failure to close merger - SEC filing
* Break-Up fee for fiduciary out $180 million in favor of Westar, if Great Plains breaks from deal
* Break-Up fee for fiduciary out $280 million in favor of Great Plains, if Westar breaks from deal
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation
* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah