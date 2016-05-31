May 31 Westar Energy Inc

* $80 million break up fee in favor of Westar, if Great Plains shareholders don't approve deal

* Reverse break-up fee $380 million in favor of Westar from Great Plains Energy for failure to close merger - SEC filing

* Break-Up fee for fiduciary out $180 million in favor of Westar, if Great Plains breaks from deal

* Break-Up fee for fiduciary out $280 million in favor of Great Plains, if Westar breaks from deal